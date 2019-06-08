NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Didi Gregorius #18 of the New York Yankees hits a single against Craig Kimbrel #46 of the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning in Game Four of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 09, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have activated all-star shortstop Didi Gregorius. Gregorius who had Tommy John surgery in the offseason has been on the injured list for the entire 2019 campaign. This is a welcomed addition to the first place Yankees as Gregorius is one of the true team leaders not only on the field but in the clubhouse. In a corresponding move, Thairo Estrada was sent down to the minors.

Following last night’s game, the Yankees options INF Thairo Estrada to @swbrailriders. Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees returned SS Didi Gregorius from rehab and reinstated him from the 60-day IL and additionally transferred INF Troy Tulowitzki to the 60-day IL. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 7, 2019

Didi Gregorius Activated

The Plan For Didi Gregorius

Gregorius will not be playing every day per manager Aaron Boone. While Gregorius will be playing shortstop he will be given one day off per series. He also could be used as the designated hitter on those off days. As the season goes on we could see Gregorius return to a more everyday role.

The initial plan when Didi Gregorius (Tommy John surgery) returns Friday is that he’ll probably get one game off a series, per Aaron Boone. Gio Urshela will mostly play 3B. Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu will rotate around the infield. Everyone will get more regular days off. — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) June 5, 2019

Yankees Outlook

The Yankees lineup is predominantly right-handed aside from Brett Gardner and the switch-hitting Kendrys Morales. So getting a power-hitting left-handed hitter they can drop in the middle of the order is only going to benefit the Yankees as the season starts goes on.

Infielders Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu and Gio Urshela have been playing almost every day. Adding Gregorius to this rotation will allow Boone to give days off to all of the above players. In addition, Troy Tulowitzki is expected back by the end of June to add one more player to the mix.

Yankees Injuries

New York has had perhaps the worst injury luck of any team in the league. Outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are both due back this month. Greg Bird is expected back in July. Aside from Miguel Andujar having season-ending surgery the Yankees offensively are getting healthier.

But the previous injuries to the starting rotation is the most troubling issue for the Yankees. James Paxton and CC Sabathia all have been on the injured list already. We still have not seen Luis Severino this season. After not being able to sign Dallas Keuchel this makes it likely the Yankees will be in the trade market for a starting pitcher.

Eastern Division Outlook

The Yankees have amazingly weathered the early season barrage of injuries to ascend into first place of the American League Eastern division. The Tampa Bay Rays who were in first place for the first month of the season are just a game and a half behind the Yankees. The Boston Red Sox have officially put their early season slump behind them to close to six games behind the Yankees.

This divisional race is turning into what everyone expected it to be. The more players Aaron Boone has to use the better the Yankees will be. Additionally, the players used to fill in for the injured Yankees now have game experience and can be used as potential trade bait. Will the Yankees pad their lead as more players get healthy? Or do they need to acquire a starting pitcher? Only time will tell.

