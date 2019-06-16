SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JUNE 06: Edwin Encarnacion #10 of the Seattle Mariners hits an RBI single to score Dylan Moore #25 of the Seattle Mariners to tie the game 6-6 in the ninth inning against the Houston Astros during their game at T-Mobile Park on June 06, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are always making waves. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Yankees acquired Edwin Encarnacion from the Seattle Mariners. As of this posting, the exact terms of the trade are not yet available to the public.

Edwin Encarnación has been traded from the Seattle Mariners to the New York Yankees, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Encarnación currently leads the American League with 21 home runs. The Mariners’ teardown is in full bloom and the Yankees get another big bat. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 16, 2019

Update: The Seattle Mariners received Juan Then in exchange for Edwin Encarnacion

The #Mariners say they are receiving pitching prospect Juan Then from #Yankees. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 16, 2019

New York Yankees Acquire Edwin Encarnacion

Encarnacion represents yet another bat in one of the most powerful offenses in the league. So far in the season, Encarnacion has posted a .241/.356/.531 slash line with an accompanying 139 wRC+ in 65 games. The Yankees, meanwhile, have the eighth-best wRC+ (106), 11th-best slugging percentage (.447), and the 11th-best on-base percentage (.332) in all of baseball. They’ve done all this despite missing key pieces like Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge for the majority of the season.

Encarnacion was in the midst of his first season with the Seattle Mariners. Initially acquired in an off-season trade, the power-hitting righty was one of the best hitters in Seattle’s lineup. Encarnacion had the second-best wRC+, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage on the squad and was a big reason for Seattle’s hot start. However, the Mariners have apparently decided to sell, as they currently own an underwhelming 30-43 record.

Encarnacion initially made his major league debut in 2005 with the Cincinnati Reds. Appearing in 69 games as a rookie, the ninth-round pick recorded a .232/.308/.436 slash line with a corresponding 91 wRC+ during his rookie year. In total, Edwin Encarnacion played 511 games with the Reds, posting a .262/.344/.449 slash line with a 104 wRC+ during his time with the Reds.

Edwin Encarnacion joined the Blue Jays in the 2010 season and quickly established himself as one of the better sluggers in the league. The first baseman made 4,203 plate appearances with Toronto, posting a .268/.355/.522 slash line with a 137 wRC+. His superb hitting was a big reason Toronto made it to the AFC Championship Round in 2015.

Encarnacion spent two seasons with the Cleveland Indians and helped the team make the playoffs in both seasons. During his time with the Inidans, Encarnacion posted a .252/.358/.490 slash line with a 123 wRC+.

