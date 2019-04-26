NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 21: Clint Frazier #77 of the New York Yankees looks on after breaking his bat after striking out during the ninth inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on April 21, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees roster continues to be just like a game of musical chairs. The Yankees roster has shuffled more times than a deck of cards as players keep getting hurt. General Manager Brian Cashman has been combing through every major league roster looking for veteran players to get a hold on while the Yankees stars continue to get healthy.

First All-Star catcher Gary Sanchez was activated from the injured list prior to Wednesday night’s game. Although he went 0-for-4 it is still good to get his power bat back in the lineup.

Following Tuesday’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Chad Green and C Kyle Higashioka to @swbrailriders. Prior to tonight’s game, LHP Stephen Tarpley was recalled from Scranton/WB and C Gary Sánchez was returned from rehab & reinstated from the 10-day IL. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 24, 2019

The excitement of getting Sanchez back on Wednesday turned sour quickly as outfielder Clint Frazier was placed on the injured list prior to Thursday’s game. Frazier, who was carrying the Yankees with a hot bat recently, hurt his ankle during Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Frazier has six home runs and 17 RBI on the season and was the hottest player for New York. It is not known how long Frazier will be out.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees placed OF Clint Frazier on the 10-day IL with a left ankle sprain (retroactive to 4/23) & recalled RHP Joseph Harvey from @swbrailriders. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 25, 2019

The Yankees acquired veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Cleveland Indians for cash considerations. Is Maybin a long term solution? No. But he can be a band-aid for a couple of weeks as the Yankees search for answers. Maybin can certainly play defense and can also steal a base, but he is not known as an offensive player. In a corresponding move, the Yankees moved starting pitcher Luis Severino to the 60-day injured list. This confirms what we knew all along regarding Severino’s injury status.

The Yankees have acquired OF Cameron Maybin from Cleveland for cash considerations. He was signed to a Major League contract and selected to the 25-man roster. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Luis Severino was transferred to the 60-day IL. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 25, 2019

This past weekend, the Yankees added another veteran player by signing Logan Morrison to a minor league contract. Morrison is a first baseman who will provide more depth to the Yankees as the injuries continue to pile up. Greg Bird is expected to be out until at least May 15. Maybe this signing signals Bird’s injury will keep him out of action much longer. Either way, Morrison will provide the Yankees a proven backup to Luke Voit who has been forced to play every day.

Today, the Yankees signed 1B Logan Morrison to a minor league contract. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 19, 2019

Yankees Outlook

The Yankees have been hit with the injury bug all year long and at every position. Not only have they managed to stay afloat, but they are currently just 1.5 games out of first place in the AL East. Luckily the defending champion Boston Red Sox have struggled out of the gate. The Yankees also have played just one team with a winning record in the Houston Astros. These two factors have been huge breaks to allow the Yankees to stay calm and try to wait out some of these injuries.

There are certain players the Yankees just need in their lineup. Aaron Judge is one of those players and with the way he has played recently Clint Frazier is the other. Judge is expected to be out until late May. Frazier is expected back on May 6. Can the Yankees withstand any more injuries?

