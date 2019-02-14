NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 09: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees in action against the Boston Red Sox in Game Four of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 9, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Red Sox defeated the Yankees 4-3. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

For the past decade, CC Sabathia has been a anchor in the New York Yankees starting rotation. Today, Brian Hoch, of MLB.com has reported that this upcoming 19th will be his last as he is retiring after 2019. As he enters his farewell tour, he will be remembered as one of the best pitchers of his generation.

CC Sabathia will hold a news conference Saturday to formally announce that 2019 will be his final @MLB season. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) February 13, 2019

CC’s career began as a member of the Cleveland Indians. In seven and a half years with the Indians, he went 106-71. He also was a three time all-star, who finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting and won a MVP award in 2007.

During his MVP season, he finished 19-7, while leading the league in innings pitched and starts. On his way to leading the Indians to the postseason in 2007, he finished the year 4-0 in his final five starts while posting a 2.37 ERA.

Milwaukee Dominance

Midway through the 2008 season, Sabathia was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers. Leading the Brewers’ rotation for the final three-months of the season, he was simply amazing. In 17 starts, Sabathia went 11-2 with seven complete games and three shutouts. He finished the year in Milwaukee with just a 1.65 ERA, while striking out nearly a batter per inning.

His best performance came in Pittsburgh on August 31st. In that start, he went all nine innings and had a no-hitter taken away from him as he bobbled a ball which was then ruled a hit. He finished the game allowing just one hit while striking out 11.

Often pitching on three days rest to keep the Brewers in the race he could not be stopped. Needing to win his final start to get the team into the playoffs for the first time since 1982, Sabathia went the distance earning a 3-1 victory. His tremendous work nearly earned him the Cy Young award for his half season in the National League.

Yankee Championship and Finish

Though the Brewers tried to re-sign him in that winter, the Yankees offer was too good to refuse. Sabathia would instantly have an impact in New York. While some pitchers struggle on the field in New York after signing, Sabathia lead the Yankees to a title in year one. On the way to the world series victory, Sabathia won the American League Championship Series MVP, by allowing just 2 runs in his two starts vs. the Angels.

During his first two years in New York, he led the league in wins with 19 in 2009 and 21 in 2010. As the leader of the staff he has often been not only the guy to come through in big spots, but also bring young pitchers along. So far as a Yankee, he is 129-80 with a 3.74 ERA.

Hall of Fame Future?

Looking at CC’s numbers in his career, he is definitely in consideration for the hall of fame. With one season to go, Sabathia has a 246-153 win-loss record. He is currently 14 strike-outs away from 3,000 which would not only make him the 14th pitcher to have 3,000, but rank him as the 3rd highest lefty all-time. Proving to be a workhorse, he has made 538 starts to go along with 3,470 total innings pitched and 38 complete games. On baseball reference similarity scores, closely matches with hall of fame pitchers like Tom Glavine, Jack Morris and Mike Mussina.

He has been one of the best in baseball over nearly 20 years. Entering the final step of his career and pitching on one of the best teams in baseball, he has certainly earned a spot in Cooperstown.

