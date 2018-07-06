Currently, in a battle with the Boston Red Sox for the AL East crown, the New York Yankees were dealt a big blow as the team put Gleyber Torres on the 10 day DL with a hip strain effective today. As of now, no corresponding move has been announced.

Torres’ Career Profile

Torres was initially signed as an international free agent by the Chicago Cubs in 2013. He would make it to the Class-A Advanced team of the Cubs before being traded as part of the blockbuster Aroldis Chapman trade. Torres, along with centerfielder Rashad Crawford, pitcher Adam Warren, and leftfielder Billy McKinney would be traded to the Yankees in exchange for Chapman. He would play a shortened 2017 season with the Triple-A team of the Yankees before getting Tommy John surgery for a torn ligament in his left elbow. On April 22nd, 2018, Torres would make his long-awaited MLB debut. In his outstanding rookie season so far, Torres is hitting a .294 batting average with 15 homeruns and 42 RBI.

Injury Impact

This is a big blow for the young second baseman, who is building a great case to become AL Rookie of the Year. According to multiple reports, Torres could be out until the end of July. This could not come at a worse time for the Yankees who are a game back of the Red Sox in the AL East. As far as who could be Torres’ replacement, that could fall upon Brandon Drury, who the Yankees acquired as part of the three-team Steven Souza trade. The Yankees could also put veteran Neil Walker at the spot as well. Regardless of who they pick, this could be worse for the Yankees then some may think.

