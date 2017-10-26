in Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 21, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

It was announced today that Joe Girardi will not return as the New York Yankees manager for the 2018 season. Girardi has been the skipper for the Yankees for the last 10 seasons, and had just finished his four-year $16 million contract with the club.

Joe Girardi Out As New York Yankees Manager

Today the @yankees announced that Joe Girardi will not return as manager in 2018. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) October 26, 2017

“I want to thank Joe for his 10 years of hard work and service to this organization.” – Brian Cashman pic.twitter.com/bUYZEK23I3 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 26, 2017

In a recent email released to the local news, Girardi said, ”with a heavy heart, I come to you because the Yankees have decided not to bring me back. I’d like to thank the fans for their great support as a player, coach and manager and the lasting memories of their passion and excitement during the playoff games.”

Game 2 Controversy

The news of Girardi’s departure comes after a controversial moment in Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians, where Girardi decided not to ask for a replay review on what should have been a strikeout by Chad Green against Lonnie Chisenhall, but was instead called (incorrectly) a hit by pitch. Catcher Gary Sanchez urged Girardi to challenge the call, but Girardi declined to, and the Indians would go on to win Game 2, 9-8.

Time as a Yankee

Girardi will finish his time as the Yankees manager with a regular season record of 910-710. He also led the team to a World Series Championship in 2009.

When reflecting about Girardi’s tenure with the Yankees, General Manager Brian Cashman said, ”he has a tireless work ethic, and put his heart into every game he managed over the last decade. He should take great pride in our accomplishments during his tenure.”

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on