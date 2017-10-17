With Aaron Judge struggling so far this postseason, all eyes were on the rookie outfielder as the ALCS went back to New York for Game 3. Judge was looking to get some rhythm going at the plate, and coming back to the Bronx to play in his home ballpark hopefully gave him the rhythm he needs work out of his slump.

Aaron Judge’s Big Game Puts New York Yankees Back in Series

While Yankee third basemen Todd Frazier started the night off by hitting a three-run home run against Charlie Morton in the second inning, Judge was finally able to help his team out in the bottom of the fourth inning with his own three-run home run over the left-field wall. This is only his second home run in the postseason, and if he is able to find his stroke over these next three games at home, the series might be headed in the Yankees favor.

What has flown under the radar, is Judge’s defense in right field. He has made up for his offensive struggles at the plate with tremendous defensive plays in the field. Judge stole an extra-base hit away from Yuli Gurriel in the top of the fourth inning with a leaping catch at the wall. After hitting his three-run shot, he then stole another base hit away from Josh Reddick in the top of the fifth inning. As Judge finished the season with 52 home runs, his defense in the field is overlooked. Still trailing 2-1 in the ALCS, New York hopes that Judge’s Game 3 performance can be a turning point for him as they try to even the series.

C.C. Sabathia

C.C. Sabathia is becoming to be known as the Yankees stopper, as he is a perfect 10-0 with a 1.69 ERA after a Yankee loss. The 37-year-old veteran went six innings with five strikeouts while only allowing three hits. Sabathia still struggles with his command giving up four walks, but he was able to hold the Astros scoreless through six innings as he left the game with an 8-0 lead.

Bullpen

New York’s bullpen struggled closing out Game 3 as reliever Dellin Betances and Tommy Kahnle combined for three walks, and walked in Carlos Correa before getting a double play to close out the game.

Last Word

New York gets back into the ALCS with their Game 3 win, and now only trail Houston 2-1.

