Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Trevor May.

Player Review: Trevor May

2021 Stats: 68 Appearances, 62.2 Innings Pitched, 7-3 Won-Loss Record, 3.59 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 4 Saves, 3 Blown Saves, 16 Holds, 83:24 K:BB Ratio, 0.4 WAR

Story: Trevor May was one of the Mets’ first significant free-agent acquisitions of the Steve Cohen era, landing a two-year, $15.5 million contract to help shore up the bullpen. The team basically got what they paid for from May, who was a solid setup man for most of the season outside of a disastrous August where he pitched to a 6.35 ERA. The disappointing part for the Mets is that May didn’t really build on his last two full seasons with Minnesota, where he was one of the American League’s most dominant relieves, and instead looked more like the 2020 version of himself that pitched to a 3.86 ERA.

Grade: B

May was a strong contributor to the Mets’ bullpen all season long but the team surely had hopes for a bit more production than they got out of him.

Contract Status: Signed Through 2022 (Will Earn $7.75 Million Next Season)

Odds of Returning: 100%

2022 Role: Setup Man

May is entering a contract year in 2022 and should be poised to put up big numbers ahead of free agency. That should benefit the Mets, who have more questions to solve in their bullpen after failing to make any significant relief pickups prior to the lockout.

Check back on Monday as our Player Review Series continues with a look at outfielder Cameron Maybin!

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Trevor May