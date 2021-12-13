Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at catcher Tomas Nido.

Player Review: Tomas Nido

2021 Stats: 58 Games, 153 At Bats, .222 Batting Average, 34 Hits, 5 Doubles, 1 Triple, 3 Home Runs, 13 RBI’s, 16 Runs Scored, 1 Stolen Base, .588 OPS, 0.3 WAR

Story: Tomas Nido entered 2021 firmly locked in as the backup catcher after the Mets signed James McCann in the offseason. Some early struggles from McCann created more playing time for Nido, who found himself on the short end of a platoon before long. That pattern continued for most of the season before Nido suffered a left thumb injury that required two separate stints on the injured list. The issue cost Nido a lot of time in the last two months and impacted his ability to hit, leading to a drop in his batting average from .263 in mid-July all the way to .222 at the end of the season.

Grade: C+

Nido was a solid backup catcher but his struggles to hit the last few months dropped this grade down into the C+ range.

Contract Status: Arbitration-Eligible (First Time)

Odds of Returning: 100%

2022 Role: Backup catcher

Catcher is one of the few areas the Mets won’t change in 2022 as they are content to run back the McCann/Nido combination for another year. The pair are ultimately placeholders until top prospect Francisco Alvarez is ready to contribute at the major league level. Nido will be the first to go when that time comes since he is out of options and doesn’t have a guaranteed contract like McCann, but for now, he is a good backup catcher for the Mets.

