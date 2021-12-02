Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at outfielder Jose Martinez.

Player Review: Jose Martinez

2021 Stats:

Minor Leagues: 19 Games, 56 At Bats, .232 Batting Average, 13 Hits, 2 Doubles, 3 Home Runs, 7 RBI’s, 8 Runs Scored, .757 OPS

Major Leagues: N/A

Story: The Mets signed Jose Martinez as a free agent over the winter with an aim to use him as a right-handed-hitting option off the bench. That plan went up in smoke pretty quickly when Martinez suffered a serious knee injury in spring training that sidelined him until August. Martinez was then sent on a rehab assignment where he was days away from returning to the Mets before a shoulder injury shut him down for 10 more days. The rehab assignment was restarted on August 31 but the Mets didn’t bother activating Martinez since they had a healthy mix of position players available to them down the stretch.

Grade: Incomplete

Martinez was never able to suit up for the big league club, making it impossible to give him a grade.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 0%

2022 Role: None

Martinez elected free agency on October 29 and remains unsigned at the beginning of the lockout. The Mets did make some moves to add to their outfield, bringing in Mark Canha and Starling Marte, so the odds of a reunion with Martinez are slim. Martinez will likely look to land a minor league deal somewhere after the business of baseball reopens where he has a clearer path to making a big league roster than the Mets can offer.

