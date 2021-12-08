Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at catcher James McCann.

Player Review: James McCann

2021 Stats: 124 Games, 375 At Bats, .232 Batting Average, 87 Hits, 12 Doubles, 1 Triple, 10 Home Runs, 46 RBI’s, 29 Runs Scored, 1 Stolen Base, .643 OPS, -0.2 WAR

Story: The Mets struck early in the catching market last winter, signing James McCann to a four-year, $40 million deal to ensure they upgraded their starting spot. McCann, known primarily for his good defense, had hit well in the prior two seasons which led to optimism those gains would continue. That didn’t happen as McCann largely reverted back to his early career performance with the Detroit Tigers, hitting just .232 on the season with a .683 OPS. There were occasional peaks in McCann’s performance, such as when he went on a late-May hot streak when asked to fill in at first base and as the team’s No. 3 hitter, but for the most part McCann was underwhelming at the plate. A back issue cost McCann some time in August and played a significant role in his struggles down the stretch.

Grade: C

McCann was disappointing at the plate and his normally stellar defense also took a slight step back. The Mets weren’t expecting a ton from McCann offensively but his struggles were more magnified with the unit’s issues as a whole.

Contract Status: Signed Through 2024 (Will Earn $8.15 Million in 2022)

Odds of Returning: 100%

2022 Role: Starting Catcher

McCann will be back next year as the bridge to top prospect Francisco Alvarez, who is at least a year away from contributing at the big league level. The Mets’ improved lineup should take pressure off McCann, who can hit lower in the order while being an asset for his defense and ability to handle a pitching staff.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at second baseman Jeff McNeil!

