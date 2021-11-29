It turns out that Steve Cohen took the flip-flopping of Steven Matz’s agent personally. The New York Mets’ owner has gone on a spending spree since Thanksgiving, landing four key free agents to improve the team’s roster, with the headliner coming today as RHP Max Scherzer agreed to a three-year deal worth $130 million. ESPN’s Jeff Passan confirmed the deal, noting that there is an opt-out after the 2023 season.

Max Scherzer’s deal with the Mets is done, per source. Three years, $130 million, an opt out after the second season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2021

The deal brings Scherzer, one of the sports’ premier pitchers, to New York to team with Jacob deGrom atop the Mets’ rotation. It also represents the biggest contract ever in terms of average annual value with Scherzer slated to earn roughly $43.3 million a year with the Mets. Scherzer, who went 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA in 30 starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals last season, is a 3-time Cy Young Award winner and gives the Mets the most dynamic 1-2 starting pitching punch in the league.

The move also cements the Mets as power players in the new world order of baseball who are willing to go toe-to-toe with anyone for the top players and land them. Scherzer’s contract is a bit reminiscent of the deal Pedro Martinez signed with the Mets in 2005 in the sense that it offers legitimacy to this organization as a destination for marquee free agents.

Cohen has already committed $254.5 million to Scherzer, Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar since Friday. The Mets still have more work to do as they explore re-signing Javier Baez and adding pieces to both the rotation (they could use a fifth starter) and bullpen while addressing the team’s depth as well.

There is still work to be done but the Mets took a giant step forward here with this Scherzer deal. Cohen has proven that he can land the big fish in free agency, something that should make the franchise a scary force to be reckoned with in the coming years.

