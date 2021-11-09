Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Yennsy Diaz.

Player Review: Yennsy Diaz

2021 Stats:

Minor Leagues: 15 Appearances, 17.1 Innings Pitched, 0-3 Won-Loss Record, 6.75 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 1 Save, 2 Holds, 3 Blown Saves, 19:9 K:BB Ratio

Major Leagues: 20 Appearances, 25 Innings Pitched, 0-2 Won-Loss Record, 5.40 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 21:12 K:BB Ratio, -0.2 WAR

Story: One of three prospects the Mets acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in the Steven Matz trade, Diaz began his season with AAA Syracuse as a member of the bullpen. Diaz got his first promotion to the big league level on May 21, spending eight days with the Mets before getting sent back to Syracuse. That would be the first of seven trips on the Syracuse shuttle for Diaz, who was frequently optioned back and forth between the major leagues and AAA depending on the Mets’ need for fresh bullpen arms.

Diaz mostly worked in lower leverage situations for the Mets and was reasonably effective aside from a few blowup outings, including his final appearance of the year on September 14, when he allowed four runs in 1.1 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. That outing caused Diaz’s ERA to balloon from 4.18 to 5.40, a negative end to his year as Diaz was sent back to Syracuse for the final time the next day.

Grade: C

Diaz was asked to eat innings and work as a middle reliever who was largely effective at his job for the most part.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 100%

2022 Role: Middle Reliever

Diaz is a reliever with minor league options, making him a valuable player to keep around for the Mets. Expect another year of shuttle riding for Diaz if he doesn’t win a job outright in spring training.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at infielder Brandon Drury!

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Yennsy Diaz