Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at infielder Luis Guillorme.

Player Review: Luis Guillorme

2021 Stats: 69 Games, 132 At Bats, .265 Batting Average, 35 Hits, 3 Doubles, 1 Home Run, 5 RBI’s, 13 Runs Scored, .685 OPS, 0.4 WAR

Story: With a loaded roster of infield options, Luis Guillorme entered 2021 locked in as a bench option. Guillorme was used sparingly in April before hurting his oblique, costing him about six weeks of action. The Mets got Guillorme into their starting lineup with a few key regulars hurt and he was a pretty solid contributor for the next two months before hurting his hamstring in late July. Guillorme missed another month before returning in September where he found himself back in his reserve role with the Mets’ collection of infielders healthy.

Grade: C

Guillorme was solid with the glove and decent at the plate, which is about all you can expect out of a bench infielder.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (First Time)

Odds of Returning: 100%

2022 Role: Reserve infielder

The Mets will happily bring Guillorme back to be a backup infielder who is disciplined at the plate. If Guillorme ends up starting for any significant stretches it is likely a sign things have gone wrong for the Mets again.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at relief pitcher Brad Hand!

