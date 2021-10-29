Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Miguel Castro.

Player Review: Miguel Castro

2021 Stats: 69 Appearances, 2 Starts, 70.1 Innings Pitched, 3-4 Won-Loss Record, 3.45 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 9 Holds, 2 Blown Saves, 77:43 K:BB Ratio, 0.5 WAR

Story: After joining the Mets at the 2020 trade deadline, Miguel Castro entered 2021 as a key member of the Mets’ bullpen. The Mets asked Castro to work in the middle innings for most of the year and he was pretty effective, pitching to an ERA between 3.00 and 4.09 each month from May-August. The outliers were Castro’s hot start, where he worked to a 1.64 ERA in 10 appearances in April, while Castro struggled down the stretch with a 4.63 ERA in September.

Grade: B

The Mets got quality innings out of Castro this year, who was a reliable middle reliever most of the time. That was a key element in the resurgence of the Mets’ bullpen, which has been an issue the team has tried to fix for years.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (3rd and Final Time)

Odds of Returning: 100%

2022 Role: Middle Reliever

The Mets will undoubtedly tender Castro a contract since they have a few bullpen questions to solve before they even start the offseason. Castro was effective last season and it makes no sense to let go of him when it would simply create another hole for the Mets to plug over the winter.

Check back next week as our Player Review Series continues with a look at outfielder Michael Conforto!

