Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Dellin Betances.

Player Review: Dellin Betances

2021 Stats: 1 Appearance, 1 Inning Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 9.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 1:1 K:BB Ratio, 0.0 WAR

Story: After a lost 2020 campaign, Dellin Betances picked up his player option for the 2021 season. The Mets saw Betances get off to a slow start in spring training with his velocity notably down, but he did show enough to make the Opening Day roster. Betances made his first appearance of the season on April 7 against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one run in an inning of work, but was clearly still hurt and landed on the 60-day injured list the next day with a right shoulder impingement. The Mets tried to let Betances rehab the injury but nothing seemed to work, leading him to undergo season-ending surgery in late June.

Grade: Incomplete

Betances never got a chance to get going after shoulder problems short-circuited his 2021 season, likely bringing the end to a disappointing Mets’ career.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 1%

2022 Role: Middle Reliever

Betances has made a combined 17 appearances over the past three seasons due to injuries, turning his market into one where he signs a minor league deal and latches on somewhere to try and resurrect his career. There is a chance the Mets could pursue a reunion at that price range but it is probably best for all parties involved for Betances to land elsewhere.

Check back next week as our Player Review Series continues with a look at infielder Travis Blankenhorn!

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Dellin Betances