Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco.

Player Review: Carlos Carrasco

2020 Stats: 12 Starts, 53.2 Innings Pitched, 1-5 Won-Loss Record, 6.04 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 50:18 K:BB Ratio, -0.8 WAR

Story: The Mets acquired Carlos Carrasco in the Francisco Lindor trade to give themselves a No. 3 starter to slot in behind Jacob deGrom and Marcus Stroman. Carrasco fell behind in spring training due to an early injury before hurting his hamstring in late March, requiring a stint on the injured list to start the season. It was later revealed that Carrasco completely tore the hamstring, leading to a significantly delayed rehab process that saw him remain sidelined past the All-Star Break.

The Mets finally got Carrasco out on a rehab assignment in late July and rushed him back to the majors before he was fully stretched out, a process that negatively impacted Carrasco. 2021 ended up being a lost year for Carrasco, who went just 1-5 with a 6.04 ERA in 12 starts.

Grade: D

Carrasco was awful in 2021 but the hamstring injury can be blamed for his struggles since it severely impacted Carrasco’s ability to get ready for the season. Better health should lead to a better 2022 performance for Carrasco.

Contract Status: Signed Through 2022 (Will Earn $12 Million Next Season)

Odds of Returning: 100%

2022 Role: No. 2 or No. 3 starter

The Mets are thin on experienced starting pitchers at the moment so they will need more out of Carrasco in 2022. The best-case scenario would be to retain Marcus Stroman as the No. 2 starter and slide Carrasco to No. 3 but Carrasco can pitch as the Mets’ second starter if necessary.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at relief pitcher Miguel Castro!

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Carlos Carrasco