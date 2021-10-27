Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at Akeem Bostick.

Player Review: Akeem Bostick

2021 Stats:

Minor Leagues (2 Teams): 18 Games, 8 Starts, 58.1 Innings Pitched, 1-4 Won-Loss Record, 4.63 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 1 Hold, 2 Saves, 46:31 K:BB Ratio

Major Leagues: 1 Game, 1 Inning Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 0.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 0:1 K:BB Ratio, 0.0 WAR

Story: Akeem Bostick signed with the Mets’ organization in May on a minor league contract to add some more depth on the pitching side. Injuries forced the Mets to give Bostick a look in late July, when he tossed a scoreless inning of relief against the Atlanta Braves on July 29. The Mets designated Bostick for assignment on July 30 and outrighted him to AAA Syracuse the next day, allowing Bostick to finish the season in the organization.

Grade: Incomplete

Bostick only made one big-league appearance so it isn’t fair to grade him off such a small sample size.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 95%

2021 Role: Depth Pitcher

Bostick just made his major league debut in 2021 and isn’t on the 40-man roster so the Mets will keep him around as organizational depth.

