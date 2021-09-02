There was fallout from the news that Zack Scott was arrested for DWI last night:

The Mets have placed acting GM Zack Scott on administrative leave “until further notice,” the team announced today, following Scott’s arrest on DUI charges. Scott pled not guilty to that and other charges this morning. Team president Sandy Alderson will assume Scott’s duties. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 2, 2021

I didn’t think that after center field, starting pitcher, and catcher, the Mets would already be down to their third string GM by September too.

So Sandy’s the GM. Being a GM in September seems like it would be similar being a campaign manager in January. There’s just not much to do except sign relief pitchers off the scrap heap. But Sandy is a go getter. So he went and he got.

Mets agree to deal with Brad Hand — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 2, 2021

Way to jump on that 7.27 Blue Jays ERA, Sandy. Hand was so awful with Toronto they just flat out designated him for assignment after 8 and 2/3’s innings. He gave up three home runs and struck out five batters. One of those HR’s was given up against Cleveland in his first game with the Jays, and the other two came against the Nationals, which we’ll see plenty of (great). In his last game on August 26th against the White Sox, he got the first two outs in the top of the 6th but was then pulled after single, single, double, and two runs. The Jays said goodnight to him after that, and now he is here. The argument that Hand’s ERA was inflated because he pitched in the tough A.L. East doesn’t hold water, as only two of his 11 appearances came against divisional opponents (Boston, both times.)

Hopefully more familar opponents will make him more comfortable, and certainly the Mets could always use arms. If Jeremy Hefner can do whatever voodoo that he’s done with the rest of the staff, awesome. Until then, let’s all hold our breath as the Mets are now only five games back, close enough for Hand to make a difference either way.

