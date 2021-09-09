Losing to bad teams in September is a missed opportunity for the New York Mets (70-70), who gave up a golden chance to make up ground in the standings last night. Poor decisions from Luis Rojas played a big role in a 2-1 loss to the Miami Marlins (58-81), costing the Mets a chance to pick up ground on the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds, all of whom lost. The Mets will look to end their road trip on a positive note by securing a series victory against the Marlins tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at loanDepot Park.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (9-12, 2.93 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets today. Stroman wasn’t at his best against the Washington Nationals last Saturday, giving up three runs in five innings of work, but left the game in line for a win before the Mets’ bullpen coughed up a 9-3 lead. The end result was a no-decision for Stroman as the Mets won 11-9 in extra innings. The Marlins will counter with lefty Jesus Luzardo (5-7, 7.00 ERA). Luzardo pitched pretty well against the Philadelphia Phillies last Friday, allowing three runs in 5.2 innings of work, but was stuck with a no-decision in a game the Marlins went on to win 10-3.

Stroman has a 2.84 ERA in two starts against the Marlins this season.

Luzardo faced the Mets in Miami on August 2, allowing three runs in five innings to pick up his first win as a Marlin.

Jonathan Villar and Jeff McNeil will get the night off. J.D. Davis will start at third base and bat cleanup against the lefty Luzardo while Dominic Smith makes his first start since August 27 in left field and hits seventh.

Pete Alonso went 2 for 3 with a solo homer against Luzardo in their previous meeting.

This is the final game of the Mets’ current eight-game road trip. The Mets have gone 4-3 over the first seven games.

This is the final game the Mets will play at loanDepot Park this season. The Mets are just 3-6 in Miami so far.

