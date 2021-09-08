Finding ways to get wins is the name of the game for the New York Mets (70-69), who took care of business last night. The Mets had a relatively easy 9-4 win over the Miami Marlins (57-81), which allowed them to pick up a game on the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East standings. Picking up more wins is necessary if the Mets want to boost their flagging playoff hopes, making another victory against the Marlins tonight a must. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at loanDepot Park.

Left-hander Rich Hill (6-6, 3.92 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets tonight. Hill delivered an excellent performance against the Washington Nationals last Friday, tossing six shutout innings and allowing just three hits, but was denied an opportunity at his first win as a Met when Edwin Diaz blew a save in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Mets ended up winning that game 6-2 in 10 innings. The Marlins will counter with righty Sandy Alcantara (8-13, 3.36 ERA). Alcantara was beaten up by the Mets in his last start, giving up four runs in 6.1 innings last Thursday to suffer his 13th loss of the season.

Hill is 0-0 with a 4.00 ERA in two starts against the Marlins this season.

James McCann will catch tonight as he continues to ease his way back into regular playing time and will bat eighth.

Joe Panik (4 for 11) and Miguel Rojas (2 for 4, 2B) have done well against Hill in the past.

Javier Baez (3 for 11, 2B, RBI), Michael Conforto (6 for 23, 2 HR, 7 RBI), J.D. Davis (4 for 10, 2 2B), Francisco Lindor (4 for 9, 2B, RBI), Jeff McNeil (7 for 20, HR, 2 RBI) and Kevin Pillar (2 for 5) have good numbers against Alcantara.

