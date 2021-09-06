It may not be pretty, but the New York Mets (69-68) are finding ways to win games. The Mets blew a four-run lead against the Washington Nationals (56-80) yesterday but still won 13-6 thanks to an explosion from their offense. The bats have been the key for the Mets over the past week, who have averaged 6.7 runs per game since August 28 and lost just once in that time span. The Mets will look to keep their bats hot and pick up another win over the Nationals this afternoon. First pitch for the Labor Day matinee is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

Right-hander Trevor Williams (4-2, 4.27 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets this afternoon. Williams delivered a solid effort against the Miami Marlins last Tuesday, giving up just an unearned run in 4.1 innings of work to help the Mets pick up a 3-1 win. The Nationals will counter with lefty Patrick Corbin (7-14, 6.26 ERA), who has struggled through a brutal season. Corbin was hammered by the Philadelphia Phillies last Tuesday, giving up six runs in five innings to suffer his 14th loss of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Williams has a 3.00 ERA in two starts against the Nationals this season.

Corbin is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in two starts against the Mets this year.

James McCann will catch today and bat eighth as the Mets ease him back into regular playing time.

The Mets have activated Dominic Smith from the bereavement list. Chance Sisco was optioned to AAA Syracuse to make room for Smith on the active roster.

Josh Bell has a solo homer in two at-bats against Williams while Corbin has two hits in two at-bats against him.

Pete Alonso (8 for 27, 2 2B, 3 HR, 5 RBI), Javier Baez (5 for 17, 2 HR, 3 RBI), Michael Conforto (10 for 27, 2 2B, 5 HR, 12 RBI), J.D. Davis (9 for 28, 3 2B, 4 HR, 6 RBI) and Jonathan Villar (10 for 21, 3 2B, RBI) have excellent numbers against Corbin.

This is the final game the Mets will play at Nationals Park this season. The Mets are 4-5 in Washington so far this season.

This is the final game of the season series between the Mets and Nationals. The Mets have won the season series by going 11-7 over the first 18 meetings.

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: 9/6/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals