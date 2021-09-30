The good news for the New York Mets (75-83) last night was that they got a gem from Taijuan Walker to end his season. Walker delivered a strong effort against the Miami Marlins (65-93), leaving after 7.1 innings with a 2-0 lead and a pair of runners for Seth Lugo, who proceeded to allow both to score and gave up one of his own in a 3-2 loss. The Mets will now look to bounce back and wrap up their home schedule on a positive note by securing a series victory against the Marlins tonight. First pitch for the home finale is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Left-hander Rich Hill (6-8, 3.87 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight in his final regular-season start. Hill pitched well in his last start, giving up two runs in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers last Saturday, but was stuck with a loss thanks to a lack of run support from the Mets’ offense. The Marlins will counter with rookie righty Edward Cabrera (0-3, 5.79 ERA). Cabrera had a tough time in his last start, giving up three runs in three innings against the Tampa Bay Rays last Saturday to pick up his third loss of the year.

Hill has a 3.00 ERA in three starts against the Marlins this season.

Cabrera is 0-1 with a 9.95 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.

Jeff McNeil is back in the Mets’ starting lineup tonight after getting the day off yesterday, batting sixth and starting in left field.

Bryan De La Cruz (3 for 5, 2B), Joe Panik (4 for 11) and Miguel Rojas (2 for 6, 2B) have done well against Hill in the past.

Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto have each homered against Cabrera this season.

This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Marlins. The Mets are 9-9 against the Marlins over their first 18 meetings of 2021 and can secure the season series with a win tonight.

This is the Mets’ final home game of 2021. The Mets are 46-34 at Citi Field so far this season.

