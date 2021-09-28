There is just one week left in the regular season and the New York Mets (73-82) are left to play out the string. The Mets have dropped 10 of their past 11 games to guarantee a losing season, marking them the first team in the history of the league to spend 103 days in first place only to finish the season with a losing record. All that’s left for the Mets to accomplish this week is to finish 2021 on a better note, something they will look to accomplish as they begin their final homestand of the season today against the Miami Marlins (64-91). The first two games of the four-game series will be played in a doubleheader today, with first pitch for Game 1 scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field. Game 2 is slated to begin no earlier than 7:10 p.m.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (9-13, 3.00 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets in Game 1. Stroman struggled in his last start, giving up four runs in five innings against the Boston Red Sox last Tuesday to suffer his 13th loss of the season. The Marlins will counter with righty Zach Thompson (2-6, 3.30 ERA). Thompson’s last outing came in a relief appearance against the Tampa Bay Rays last Friday when he tossed a scoreless inning.

Game 2 will see righty Noah Syndergaard (10-8, 4.28 ERA in 2019) take the mound for the Mets. This will be Syndergaard’s first major league start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2020. The Marlins will counter with lefty Trevor Rogers (7-8, 2.67 ERA), who is vying for the National League’s Rookie of the Year award. Rogers was beaten up by the Washington Nationals last Tuesday, giving up four runs in 5.1 innings to suffer his eighth loss of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup (Game 1):

Pre-Game Notes:

Today’s first game is a makeup of a rainout from September 1.

Both games of the doubleheader will be scheduled for seven innings in accordance with the 2021 health and safety rules.

This is the 14th doubleheader of the season for the Mets, who are 16-10 in seven-inning games this season and have secured a split in each of their previous 13 twin bills.

This is only the second doubleheader of the season for the Marlins, who split their only previous twin bill against the Philadelphia Phillies back on July 16.

The Mets are 7-8 against the Marlins so far this season and lost two out of three when these teams let met in Miami earlier this month.

The Mets are 5-1 against the Marlins at Citi Field this season and swept them in their last trip to New York in late August.

Stroman has a 2.13 ERA in three starts against the Marlins this season.

Thompson has a 3.86 ERA in two appearances, including one start, against the Mets.

Syndergaard is 7-1 with a 2.19 ERA in 11 career starts against the Marlins.

Rogers faced the Mets in New York on April 10, allowing three hits and striking out 10 over six shutout innings to pick up his first win of the season.

Sandy Leon is 4 for 8 with a double and an RBI against Stroman.

Miguel Rojas is 5 for 18 with an RBI in his career against Syndergaard.

Jeff McNeil (2 for 5, 2 2B, RBI) and Dominic Smith (2 for 4, RBI) have done well against Rogers in the past.

Syndergaard will be activated from the 60-day injured list prior to Game 2 of the doubleheader to serve as the 29th man. Chance Sisco was designated for assignment to make room for Syndergaard on the 40-man roster.

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: 9/28/21 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets, Doubleheader Edition