The second-half collapse of the New York Mets (73-81) was completed before they even took the field yesterday. The Mets were eliminated from playoff contention when the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, marking the fifth straight year that the Mets didn’t reach the postseason. To add insult to injury, the Mets came out flat in a 2-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers (93-62), their fourth consecutive loss and 12th in their past 15 games. The Mets will look to avoid getting swept by Milwaukee as they wrap up this road trip this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. at American Family Field.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (1-3, 5.24 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Carrasco pitched well against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sept. 18th, giving up two runs in six innings of work, but was stuck with his third loss of the year thanks to a lack of run support from his teammates. The Brewers will counter with righty Freddy Peralta (9-5, 2.65 ERA). Peralta also pitched well against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, giving up three runs in six innings to deliver a quality start, but was stuck with a loss for his efforts.

Carrasco is 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA in three career starts against the Brewers.

Peralta has never faced the Mets before.

Lorenzo Cain (15 for 40, 2B, 3B) and Daniel Vogelbach (3 for 11, HR, RBI) have good numbers against Carrasco.

Jose Peraza is 3 for 11 with a double in his career against Peralta.

This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Brewers. Milwaukee has secured at least a series split by going 3-2 over the first five meetings.

This is the final game of the Mets’ current five-game road trip. The Mets have gone 0-4 over the first four games.

