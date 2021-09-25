The inevitable elimination of the New York Mets (73-80) from playoff contention could come at any moment. The Mets lost for the 11th time in their last 14 games last night, falling to the Milwaukee Brewers (92-62) 5-1 to continue their winless start to this road trip. Any one of three results can officially eliminate the Mets today, but they would prefer to not have it be by their own hand, so a win over the Brewers would be a good morale booster. First pitch for the middle game of this series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at American Family Field.

Left-hander Rich Hill (6-7, 3.87 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Hill lasted just 4.2 innings in his previous start, allowing two runs against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday night, but was not a factor in the decision as the Mets picked up a 3-2 win. The Brewers will counter with righty Corbin Burnes (10-4, 2.34 ERA). Burnes delivered a quality start against the Chicago Cubs last Saturday, giving up three runs in six innings of work, but received a no-decision for his efforts. Milwaukee ended up winning that game 6-4.

Hill is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 10 career appearances, including nine starts, against the Brewers.

Burnes faced the Mets in New York on July 7, allowing one run in 5.2 innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision as the Brewers ended up losing the game 4-3 in extra innings.

Lorenzo Cain (3 for 7, 2B, 3B, RBI) and Christian Yelich (4 for 11, 3 2B, RBI) have good numbers against Hill.

Pete Alonso is 3 for 4 with a double against Burnes.

The Mets will be eliminated from playoff contention if they lose or the Atlanta Braves win or the Philadelphia Phillies win tonight.

