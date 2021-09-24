There are 10 games left in the regular season and the New York Mets (73-79) are essentially playing out the string. The Mets have lost seven of their last eight games to reduce their playoff hopes to a mere fraction but there is still something to be said for finishing the year on a strong note. Next up for the Mets is the second stop on their five-game road trip, which concludes with a weekend series against the postseason-bound Milwaukee Brewers (91-62). First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. at American Family Field.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (3-5, 4.57 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Megill was hammered in his last start, giving up six runs in three innings to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sept. 15 to suffer his fifth loss of the year. The Brewers will counter with lefty Eric Lauer (6-5, 3.03 ERA). Lauer pitched well against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, giving up one run in 5.1 innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision. Milwaukee ended up winning that game 5-1.

The Mets won two out of three against the Brewers at Citi Field when the teams last met in early July.

This is the Mets’ first trip to Milwaukee since May of 2019, when they were swept in a three-game set.

The Mets haven’t won a series in Milwaukee since 2013.

Megill faced the Brewers in New York on July 6, allowing one run in five innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets ended up winning 4-2.

Lauer is 0-2 with a 14.21 ERA in two starts against the Mets, although both came when he was a member of the San Diego Padres.

Michael Conforto is back in the Mets’ lineup after sitting out of Wednesday’s game. He will bat fifth and start in right field.

Omar Narvaez homered against Megill at Citi Field on July 6 to account for the Brewers’ only run of the day.

Javier Baez (3 for 5, HR, 2 RBI), Conforto (4 for 4, HR, 3 RBI), Jose Peraza (5 for 10, 2B) and Kevin Pillar (3 for 6, 2 HR, 6 RBI) have good numbers against Lauer.

