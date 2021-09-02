The New York Mets (65-67) got Wednesday off after the remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled the New York area, giving them more time to bask in a doubleheader sweep of the Miami Marlins (55-78). The break was also fruitful for the Mets, who picked up a half-game in the National League East standings as the Atlanta Braves were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers, cutting their deficit to just five games. The Mets will look to pick up another game on the Braves as they wrap up their series with the Marlins tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 6.94 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco pitched well against the San Francisco Giants last Thursday, allowing just two runs in seven innings of work, but was stuck with a no-decision in a game the Mets went on to lose 3-2. The Marlins will counter with righty Sandy Alcantara (8-12, 3.27 ERA). Alcantara dominated the Cincinnati Reds in his last start, allowing one run in seven innings of work last Saturday to pick up his eighth win of the year.

Carrasco faced the Marlins in Miami on August 4, giving up two runs in 4.1 innings of work in a game the Mets ended up winning 5-3.

Alcantara is 2-3 with a 2.79 ERA in eight career starts against the Mets.

Francisco Lindor is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the nightcap of the doubleheader off on Tuesday. He will start at shortstop and bat third.

The Mets have claimed LHP Brad Hand off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays. RHP Geoff Hartlieb was designated for assignment to make room for Hand on the 40-man roster.

The Mets promoted outfielders Albert Almora Jr. and Khalil Lee from AAA Syracuse yesterday with active rosters expanding to 28 on September 1.

Jesus Aguilar is 2 for 7 with a double and an RBI against Carrasco in his career.

Javier Baez (3 for 8, 2B, RBI), Michael Conforto (6 for 20, 2 HR, 7 RBI), J.D. Davis (4 for 10, 2 2B), Lindor (3 for 6) and Jeff McNeil (6 for 17, HR, 2 RBI) have done well against Alcantara in the past.

This is the final game of the Mets’ current 9-game homestand. They have gone 4-4 over the first eight games entering today.

