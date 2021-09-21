The regular season is winding down and the New York Mets (73-77) have slim playoff hopes. The Mets did good work to snap a five-game losing streak on Sunday by picking up a win over the Philadelphia Phillies but they will have to essentially run the table to have a shot at making the postseason. That work will have to continue today as the Mets open up a five-game road trip against the AL Wild Card leading Boston Red Sox (86-65). First pitch for the opener of this two-game set is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Fenway Park.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (9-12, 2.88 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Stroman pitched well in his last start, allowing two runs in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals last Tuesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets ended up losing 7-6 in 11 innings. The Red Sox will counter with lefty Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8, 5.00 ERA). Rodriguez last pitched on September 13, giving up two runs (one earned) in six innings against the Seattle Mariners, but received a no-decision as the Red Sox went on to lose the game 5-4.

Pre-Game Notes:

The Red Sox swept a two-game series against the Mets at Citi Field back in April.

The Mets swept a two-game series at Fenway Park during their last trip to Boston in July of 2020.

Stroman is 6-3 with a 3.44 ERA in 14 career starts against the Red Sox.

Rodriguez has never faced the Mets before.

Pete Alonso will serve as the Mets designated hitter today, allowing Dominic Smith to get a start at first base. Alonso will bat cleanup while Smith hits eighth.

Jonathan Villar will get the night off. J.D. Davis will start at third base and bat fifth.

Xander Bogaerts (11 for 36, 2 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI), Kevin Plawecki (2 for 6, 2 2B, RBI), Kyle Schwarber (2 for 5, RBI), Travis Shaw (5 for 17, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI) and Christian Vazquez (7 for 19, 2B) have done well against Stroman in the past.

James McCann is 4 for 16 with a double, two home runs and two RBI’s against Rodriguez.

