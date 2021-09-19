A week of wasted opportunities has all but buried the New York Mets (72-77) in the playoff race. The Mets have dropped five straight games against playoff contenders, including the first two of their series against the Philadelphia Phillies (76-72), which have reduced their playoff odds to just 0.4 percent. Right now the best the Mets can hope for is to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Phillies tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. and will be televised nationally as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball package.

Left-hander Rich Hill (6-7, 3.88 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Hill had a tough time against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, giving up three runs in five innings to suffer his seventh loss of the year. The Phillies will counter with righty Kyle Gibson (10-7, 3.49 ERA). Gibson also suffered a loss on Monday, giving up four runs in five innings against the Chicago Cubs.

Hill is 2-2 with a 3.48 ERA in eight career appearances, including five starts, against the Phillies.

Gibson faced the Mets in Philadelphia on August 6, giving up one run in six innings to pick up his eighth win of the year.

Jonathan Villar will get the night off. J.D. Davis will start at third base and bat sixth.

Freddy Galvis (4 for 14, 3B, RBI) and Andrew McCutchen (4 for 14, 2B, RBI) have done well against Hill in the past.

Michael Conforto (5 for 7, 2B, HR, 3 RBI), Francisco Lindor (14 for 40, 2B, 2 RBI), Brandon Nimmo (2 for 5, 2B, HR, RBI), Kevin Pillar (4 for 11, 2 2B, HR, RBI) and Jonathan Villar (6 for 14, 2B) have good numbers against Gibson.

This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Phillies. Philadelphia has won the season series by winning 10 of their first 18 meetings.

This is the final game of the Mets’ current 9-game homestand. The Mets are just 2-6 over the first eight games of it.

