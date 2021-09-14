All the momentum that the New York Mets (72-73) generated over the weekend completely evaporated against the St. Louis Cardinals (74-69) on Monday night. The Mets couldn’t figure out Adam Wainwright and squandered a few golden opportunities to create runs in a 7-0 loss. With only 17 games left in the regular season, the Mets are running out of time to make a postseason push, making tonight’s game against the Cardinals a must-win. First pitch for the middle game of this three-game series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (9-12, 2.87 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets tonight. Stroman pitched well in his last start, allowing one run in 6.1 innings against the Miami Marlins last Thursday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets ended up losing 3-2. The Cardinals will counter with righty Jake Woodford (2-3, 4.28 ERA). Woodford lasted only four innings in his last start, allowing one run against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Thursday in a game the Cardinals ended up winning 2-1.

Stroman faced the Cardinals in St. Louis on May 5, giving up four runs (two earned) in five innings to suffer his third loss of the year.

Woodford made a relief appearance against the Mets in St. Louis on May 6, tossing two scoreless innings.

The Mets have officially activated catcher Tomas Nido (thumb) from the 10-day injured list. Patrick Mazeika was optioned to AAA Syracuse to make room for Nido on the active roster.

Nido is in the starting lineup tonight and will bat eighth.

Nolan Arenado (3 for 9, 2 RBI), Paul Goldschmidt (3 for 6, HR, RBI) and Paul DeJong (1 for 3, HR, 2 RBI) have done well against Stroman in the past.

