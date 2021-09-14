All the momentum that the New York Mets (72-73) generated over the weekend completely evaporated against the St. Louis Cardinals (74-69) on Monday night. The Mets couldn’t figure out Adam Wainwright and squandered a few golden opportunities to create runs in a 7-0 loss. With only 17 games left in the regular season, the Mets are running out of time to make a postseason push, making tonight’s game against the Cardinals a must-win. First pitch for the middle game of this three-game series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
Right-hander Marcus Stroman (9-12, 2.87 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets tonight. Stroman pitched well in his last start, allowing one run in 6.1 innings against the Miami Marlins last Thursday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets ended up losing 3-2. The Cardinals will counter with righty Jake Woodford (2-3, 4.28 ERA). Woodford lasted only four innings in his last start, allowing one run against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Thursday in a game the Cardinals ended up winning 2-1.
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Stroman faced the Cardinals in St. Louis on May 5, giving up four runs (two earned) in five innings to suffer his third loss of the year.
- Woodford made a relief appearance against the Mets in St. Louis on May 6, tossing two scoreless innings.
- The Mets have officially activated catcher Tomas Nido (thumb) from the 10-day injured list. Patrick Mazeika was optioned to AAA Syracuse to make room for Nido on the active roster.
- Nido is in the starting lineup tonight and will bat eighth.
- Nolan Arenado (3 for 9, 2 RBI), Paul Goldschmidt (3 for 6, HR, RBI) and Paul DeJong (1 for 3, HR, 2 RBI) have done well against Stroman in the past.
