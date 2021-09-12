An emotional night at Citi Field didn’t end well for the New York Mets (71-72), who saw a dramatic comeback go to waste. The Mets turned a 5-0 deficit into a 7-5 lead before the New York Yankees (79-63) scored three runs in the eighth to steal a victory. The Subway Series is now even at one game apiece as the two teams will look to secure the rubber game tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. at Citi Field and the contest will be televised nationally as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball package.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (1-2, 5.88 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco picked up his first Mets win on Tuesday, allowing four runs (although just one was earned) in five innings to defeat the Miami Marlins. The Yankees will counter with righty Clarke Schmidt (0-1, 7.11 ERA in 2020), who is making his 2021 debut after missing most of the season with a right elbow strain.

Carrasco is 5-5 with a 4.04 ERA in 12 career appearances, including nine starts, against the Yankees.

Schmidt has never faced the Mets before.

Joey Gallo (2 for 6, 2 HR, 3 RBI), Brett Gardner (6 for 22, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI), Rougned Odor (3 for 11, 2B, RBI) and Anthony Rizzo (3 for 4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) have good numbers against Carrasco.

Jonathan Villar is the only Met to have an at-bat against Schmidt, having struck out against him as a member of the Baltimore Orioles last season.

This is the final meeting of the season between the Mets and Yankees. The Mets have secured at least a split of the season series by winning three of the previous five meetings.

