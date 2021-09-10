It certainly feels like the sky is falling for baseball in the Big Apple this week. The New York Mets (70-71) have all but squandered a stretch of schedule against weak competition, dropping two out of three against the Miami Marlins to fall to 9-5 in a 14-game stretch against them and the Washington Nationals where they probably needed to go at least 11-3. The same could be said for the New York Yankees (78-62), who have dropped six straight games and 10 of their past 12 to see a seemingly insurmountable wild card lead turn into a precarious situation. That makes this weekend’s Subway Series one of desperation for both teams. First pitch for the opener, which will also kick off a nine-game homestand for the Mets, is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Rookie right-hander Tylor Megill (2-4, 4.20 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Megill struggled in his last start, giving up four runs in six innings against the Washington Nationals last Saturday to take his fourth loss of the year. The Yankees will counter with lefty Jordan Montgomery (5-5, 3.47 ERA). Montgomery also had some issues in his last start, allowing one run in 4.2 innings against the Baltimore Orioles last Saturday, but he was not a factor in the decision of a game the Yankees went on to lose 4-3.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets won two out of three against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium when these teams last met in early July.

The Yankees played just one game at Citi Field in September of 2020 and lost in extra innings to the Mets.

Megill has never faced the Yankees before.

Montgomery faced the Mets at Yankee Stadium on July 3, giving up three runs in 4.1 innings of work to suffer his third loss of the season.

After getting the day off yesterday, Jonathan Villar and Jeff McNeil are back in the Mets’ starting lineup. Villar will start at third base and bat leadoff while McNeil returns to left field and hits sixth.

Francisco Lindor is 4 for 7 with a double against Montgomery in his career.

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: 9/10/21 Game Preview: New York Yankees at New York Mets