This season hasn’t gone exactly according to plan for the New York Mets, who are trying desperately to hang on to first place in the National League East. Bad injury luck hasn’t helped, but there is hope for better days with a more normal 2022 campaign. The schedule for next season, pending a new labor agreement between the owners and player’s association, was officially released by Major League Baseball today and can be seen in its entirety below.

Full 2022 schedule. pic.twitter.com/IvqIljXFBj — New York Mets (@Mets) August 4, 2021

Let’s break down some highlights for the 2022 campaign.

The Mets begin the season at home on Thursday, March 31 against the Washington Nationals. Their opening homestand will feature three against the Nationals and a two-game set against the Atlanta Braves.

The Mets’ first road trip begins on April 7 with the first of four in Washington against the Nationals. The second stop on the trip is Citizen’s Bank Park for three with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Mets will play the American League West in interleague play next season, resulting in home series against Seattle and Texas with road trips to Los Angeles (for the Angels) and Oakland. The Astros will play two games against the Mets in Houston and two in New York.

The annual Subway Series matchups will take place on July 26-27 at Citi Field and August 22-23 at Yankee Stadium.

The Mets will make four West Coast trips next season, including a season-high 10 game trip in June against the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels.

The Mets have two ten-game homestands in the second half, from August 4-14 (Atlanta, Cincinnati and Philadelphia) and August 25-September 4 (Colorado, Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington).

The Mets are on the road for both July 4 (in Cincinnati) and Labor Day (in Pittsburgh) but will host Washington on Memorial Day.

The Mets will play nine of their final 11 games on the road, with the two final home games coming September 27-28 against the Miami Marlins.

The Mets will end the regular season in Atlanta for a second straight year with a three-game set at Truist Park from September 30-October 2.

