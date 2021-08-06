The New York Mets (56-52) have all but run out of real estate in their National League East lead. A 4-2 loss to the Miami Marlins yesterday was the Mets’ sixth in their past eight games, cutting their lead in the NL East down to just a half-game over the Philadelphia Phillies (56-53). The two teams are set to square off at Citizen’s Bank Park this weekend for a critical three-game series that could decide the division lead. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (7-10, 2.80 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Stroman didn’t pitch well against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, giving up four runs in 5.2 innings of work to suffer his tenth loss of the year. The Phillies will counter with righty Kyle Gibson (7-3, 2.86 ERA), who they acquired from the Texas Rangers in a deal at the trade deadline. Gibson picked up a win in his first start as a Phillie on Sunday, giving up two runs in 6.2 innings to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates and earn his seventh victory of the 2021 campaign.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets are 8-5 against the Phillies so far this season and split a four-game series at Citi Field when these teams last met in late June.

The Mets are 3-3 at Citizen’s Bank Park so far this season and won two out of three during their last trip to Philadelphia in late April.

Stroman is 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA in four starts against the Phillies this season.

Gibson is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in three career starts against the Mets, all of which came as a member of the Minnesota Twins.

Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil are back in the Mets’ lineup after sitting out yesterday’s game. Nimmo will bat leadoff and start in center field while McNeil will play second base and hit second.

J.T. Realmuto (5 for 12, RBI), Jean Segura (8 for 16) and Didi Gregorius (9 for 36, 2 2B, 3B, HR, 5 RBI) have done well against Stroman in the past.

Michael Conforto (4 for 5, 2B, HR, 3 RBI), Brandon Nimmo (2 for 3, 2B, HR, RBI), Kevin Pillar (4 for 11, 2 2B, HR, RBI) and Jonathan Villar (6 for 11, 2B) have good numbers against Gibson.

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: 8/6/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies