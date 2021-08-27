A 13-game run through the National League West’s elite teams essentially broke the New York Mets (61-66) season. The Mets got swept by the San Francisco Giants last night to fall to 2-11 in that stretch, dropping them a season-high 7.5 games back in the National League East. The good news for the Mets is that they now get to feast on two of the worst teams in the National League for 15 straight games, beginning tonight with the first of three against the Washington Nationals (54-72). First pitch for the opener of this weekend series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Left-hander Rich Hill (6-5, 4.13 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Hill delivered a solid start against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Saturday, giving up three runs in five innings of work, but was stuck with a loss due to a lack of run support. The Nationals will counter with righty Paolo Espino (3-4, 4.28 ERA). Espino struggled against the Milwaukee Brewers last Saturday, giving up three runs in 4.1 innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision of a game Washington ended up losing 9-6.

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets are 6-5 against the Nationals so far this season, including a 5-1 record at Citi Field.

The Mets swept a three-game series from the Nationals in New York when these teams last met earlier this month.

Hill is 0-1 with a 7.00 ERA in two appearances, including one start, against the Mets this season.

Espino is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in three appearances, including two starts, against the Mets this season.

Tomas Nido (thumb) has been activated from the 10-day injured list. Chance Sisco was optioned to AAA Syracuse to make room for Nido on the active roster.

Nido will assume the starting catching job until James McCann returns from the injured list. Tonight will see Nido bat eighth.

Michael Conforto and J.D. Davis are back in the starting lineup tonight after geting the night off. Conforto will start in right field and bat fifth while Davis mans third base and hits sixth.

Ryan Zimmerman (7 for 14, 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI), Juan Soto (2 for 4, HR, 2 RBI) and Victor Robles (2 for 6, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) have good numbers against Hill.

Pete Alonso (2 for 4, 2B) and Dominic Smith (2 for 3, 2B, RBI) have good numbers against Espino in a small sample size.

Tonight’s game will start in a rain delay due to some thunderstorms in the area.

