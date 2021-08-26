A questionable pitching decision cost the New York Mets (61-65) a game and put manager Luis Rojas in the line of fire for the team’s disgruntled fans. Rojas chose to pull Taijuan Walker in the seventh inning despite a dominant performance against the San Francisco Giants (82-44) only to watch the move blow up in his face as Aaron Loup gave up the go-ahead runs in a 3-2 loss. The Mets are now 2-10 against the National League’s two top teams and will look to avoid getting swept by the Giants tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 8.82 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco delivered a solid effort against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Friday, giving up three runs in five innings of work, but suffered a second straight loss when the Mets only gave him two runs of support. The Giants will counter with lefty Alex Wood (10-4, 4.11 ERA). Wood pitched well in his last start, giving up two runs in five innings against the Oakland A’s last Friday, but he was stuck with a tough-luck loss when the Giants got shut out.

Carrasco is 0-2 with a 3.15 ERA in three career starts against the Giants.

Wood is 1-3 with a 3.65 ERA in 10 career starts against the Mets.

After sitting out yesterday’s game, Francisco Lindor is back in the Mets’ starting lineup. Lindor will start at shortstop and bat second.

Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto will get the night off with the lefty Wood on the mound. Jonathan Villar will start at third base and bat sixth while Kevin Pillar will play right field and hit seventh.

Javier Baez is 4 for 10 with two doubles and an RBI against Wood.

This is the final game of the season series between the Mets and Giants. San Francisco has already claimed victory by winning four of the first five meetings.

