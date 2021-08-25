A return home did little to spark the New York Mets (60-64) last night. Even with Francisco Lindor back in the lineup for the first time since July 16, the Mets were shut out in an 8-0 loss by the San Francisco Giants (81-44), costing themselves a chance to pick up a game in the National League East standings after the Atlanta Braves lost to the New York Yankees. The Braves are off today so the most the Mets can gain is a half-game if they can even up their series with the Giants tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (7-8, 3.86 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Walker struggled in his last start, giving up four runs in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Thursday to suffer his eighth loss of the season. The Giants will counter with veteran righty Johnny Cueto (7-6, 3.89 ERA), who will be activated off the injured list to make this start. Cueto last pitched on August 8, when he gave up four runs (three earned) in 5.1 innings of work against the Milwaukee Brewers and wasn’t a factor in the decision of a game the Giants won 5-4.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Walker is 3-2 with a 3.82 ERA in six career starts against the Giants.

Cueto is 4-4 with a 3.53 ERA in 13 career starts against the Mets but hasn’t faced them since 2017.

Francisco Lindor will get a day off as the Mets try to ease him back in from his oblique injury. Javier Baez will start at shortstop and bat fifth.

Dominic Smith is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the day off yesterday. He will bat sixth and play left field.

J.D. Davis will get the night off today. Jonathan Villar will start at third base and bat seventh.

Brandon Belt is 2 for 7 with a triple, a home run and an RBI in his career against Walker.

Brandon Drury (7 for 10, 2B, 3 RBI) and Kevin Pillar (4 for 6, HR, 2 RBI) have done well against Cueto in the past.

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: 8/25/21 Game Preview: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets