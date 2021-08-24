The New York Mets (61-63) finally got a day off on Monday to enjoy a rare win in their two-week run of hell through the National League West’s top teams. That run has put the Mets in a big hole since they have gone just 2-8 over the first ten games of it, but the good news is that they are getting healthier and the run will end after the San Francisco Giants (80-44) finish up their three-game series in New York this week. First pitch for the opener of this homestand is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.21 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Megill did well against the Giants last Wednesday, allowing one run in six innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision due to a lack of run support. The Mets eventually won the game 6-2 in 12 innings. The Giants will counter with rookie lefty Sammy Long (1-1, 5.72 ERA). Long lasted just two innings against the Colorado Rockies last Saturday, giving up one run and tossing 51 pitches in a game the Giants ended up losing 4-1.

Pre-Game Notes:

The Giants won two out of three against the Mets last week in San Francisco.

This is the Giants’ first trip to New York since June of 2019 when the Mets won two out of three at Citi Field.

Long has never faced the Mets before.

The Mets have activated reliever Heath Hembree to add a fresh arm to their bullpen. Righty Yennsy Diaz was optioned to AAA Syracuse to make room for Hembree on the active roster.

The Mets have activated Francisco Lindor (oblique) from the 10-day injured list. Travis Blankenhorn was optioned to AAA Syracuse to make room for Lindor on the active roster.

Lindor is back in the starting lineup tonight, batting third and starting at shortstop.

Lindor’s return will shift Javier Baez to second base and Jeff McNeil out to left field as McNeil, J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith share time. Smith will get the day off with the lefty Long on the mound while Baez hits cleanup, McNeil bats seventh and Davis hits sixth while starting at third base.

LaMonte Wade Jr. went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI against Megill in San Francisco last week.

