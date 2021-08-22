The 13-game stretch against the National League West’s two top teams has been a brutal one for the New York Mets (60-63), who have gone just 1-8 over the first nine games of it. That run includes six straight losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers (78-46), including plenty of tight games like yesterday’s 4-3 defeat. The Mets will now look to avoid getting swept out of the season series by the Dodgers as they wrap up their weekend set this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (8-12, 2.84 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets this afternoon. Stroman delivered some much-needed length for the Mets on Tuesday, allowing three runs in seven innings of work against the San Francisco Giants, but was stuck with a tough-luck loss when the Mets only gave him two runs of support. The Dodgers will counter with lefty David Price (4-1, 3.62 ERA). Price went just 4.2 innings in his last start, allowing three runs against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday in a game that the Dodgers ended up winning 4-3.

Pre-Game Notes:

Stroman has made one career start against the Dodgers, allowing two runs in seven innings against them in 2017 as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, but he was not a factor in the decision.

Price has made only one career start against the Mets, giving up seven runs in five innings to suffer a loss as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Mets have activated infielder Javier Baez (back spasms) from the 10-day injured list. RHP Geoff Hartlieb was optioned to AAA Syracuse to make room for Baez on the active roster.

Baez is starting at shortstop in his return and will bat third. The Mets have opted to hold off on activating Francisco Lindor (oblique) for a few more days out of caution.

Dominic Smith, Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto will all get the day off with the lefty Price on the mound. Brandon Drury will start in left field and bat fifth, Jonathan Villar will start at second base and hit sixth while Kevin Pillar plays right field and hits seventh.

Albert Pujols (5 for 14, 2B, 3 RBI), Justin Turner (2 for 3) and Trea Turner (2 for 5) have good numbers against Stroman.

This is the final game of the season between the Mets and the Dodgers. Los Angeles has won all six of the meetings between the two teams entering today’s game.

This is the final game of the Mets’ seven-game road trip. The Mets have gone just 1-5 over the first six games.

