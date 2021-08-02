It was a crummy weekend for the New York Mets (55-49), who dropped two of three to the Cincinnati Reds and could easily have been swept in the series. The lackadaisical baseball continues a mediocre trend for the Mets, who have been playing poorly as a team for weeks now but somehow haven’t lost any ground in the National League East. Wins will need to come at some point if the Mets hope to reach the postseason and they will look to get some today as they begin a seven-game division road trip with the first of four against the struggling Miami Marlins (44-61). First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at loanDepot Park.

Rookie right-hander Tylor Megill (1-0, 2.04 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Megill pitched well against the Atlanta Braves last Wednesday, giving up one run in 5.1 innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision. The Mets ended up winning that game 2-1. The Marlins will counter with lefty Jesus Luzardo (2-4, 6.87 ERA), who Miami acquired from the Oakland A’s in exchange for Starling Marte. Luzardo last pitched in the majors on June 19, giving up three runs in 0.1 of an inning pitched to lose to the New York Yankees.

The Mets are 2-3 against the Marlins this season and dropped two out of three at loanDepot Park when these teams last met in mid-May.

Neither team has faced the opposing starter before.

Brandon Nimmo is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after missing the past two days with a hamstring issue. He will start in center field and bat leadoff.

The slumping Michael Conforto, whose batting average has fallen to .196, will sit with the lefty Luzardo on the mound. Kevin Pillar will start in right field and bat eighth.

J.D. Davis is back in the lineup after sitting for the past three games. He will start at third base and bat fifth.

The Mets have claimed right-hander Jake Reed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. He has been added to the team’s taxi squad and will meet the Mets in Miami.

LHP Anthony Banda, who was designated for assignment on Saturday, was claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

