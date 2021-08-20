The New York Mets (60-61) have reached the point of the season where they can’t afford to give away winnable games in order to reach the playoffs. One such opportunity was squandered last night as the Mets couldn’t take advantage of a bullpen day from the Los Angeles Dodgers (76-46) in a 4-1 loss. The defeat dropped the Mets back below .500 and a season-high five games back of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East, making tonight’s game a must-win with Atlanta scheduled to face the slumping Baltimore Orioles over the weekend. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (0-1, 10.32 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco was hammered by the Dodgers in New York on Sunday night, giving up six runs in two innings to suffer his first loss of the season. The Dodgers will counter with righty Walker Buehler (12-2, 2.09 ERA). Buehler pitched well against the Mets in New York last Saturday night, allowing just one run in seven innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision of a game that the Dodgers won 2-1 in 10 innings.

Pre-Game Notes:

James McCann (back spasms) is out of the starting lineup for a fourth straight game. Patrick Mazeika will catch again and bat eighth.

The Mets claimed RHP Heath Hembree off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. Jacob deGrom was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for Hembree on the 40-man roster.

Trea Turner is 4 for 5 with two doubles and three RBI’s against Carrasco while Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Will Smith all homered against him on Sunday.

Dominic Smith (3 for 6) and Pete Alonso (2 for 8, 2 HR, 4 RBI) have good numbers against Buehler while Michael Conforto launched a solo homer against him last Saturday.

