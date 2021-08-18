Times have been tough for the New York Mets (59-59), who are in the midst of a brutal stretch of schedule that could sink their chances to win the National League East. The Mets dropped their fourth game in a row last night, falling to the San Francisco Giants (77-42) 7-5 to drop back to the .500 mark for the first time since May 6. With nine games left against the National League’s two best teams, it is pivotal for the Mets to find a way to even up their series with the Giants tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. at Oracle Park.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (8-11, 2.79 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Stroman picked up his eighth win of the season last Thursday, allowing one run in 5.1 innings of work to beat the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. The Giants will counter with righty Logan Webb (6-3, 2.96 ERA). Webb was also victorious last Thursday, tossing six shutout innings to beat the Colorado Rockies and pick up his sixth win of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Stroman has made one career start against the Giants, allowing four runs (two earned) in six innings of work back in 2016 as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, but was not a factor in the decision.

Webb has never faced the Mets before.

Dominic Smith will get the night off. Kevin Pillar will start in left field and bat eighth.

Evan Longoria is 9 for 33 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI’s in his career against Stroman.

Pillar is the only Mets’ hitter with any experience against Webb and has collected one hit in five at-bats against him.

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: 8/17/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants