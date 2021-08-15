The past two days have been a measuring stick for the New York Mets (59-57), who have been seeing how they compare to the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers (71-46). The games have been tight but the Mets have fallen by a run in each of the past two days, dropping them 1.5 games back in the National League East. The Mets will look to wrap up their homestand by trying to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Dodgers tonight. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. at Citi Field and will be nationally televised as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball package.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 6.75 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco’s last start was shortened by rain on Tuesday night, when he gave up four runs in 1+ innings of work against the Washington Nationals before the game was suspended. The Mets ended up winning the game 8-7 on the following day. The Dodgers will counter with righty Max Scherzer (9-4, 2.67 ERA), their big trade deadline acquisition from the Nationals and a long-time Mets’ nemesis. Scherzer also saw his last start cut short by rain on Tuesday as he tossed 3.1 shutout innings against the Philadelphia Phillies before a lengthy rain delay ended his night. The Dodgers ended up winning that game 5-0.

This is the third appearance of the season for the Mets on Sunday Night Baseball. They have split their previous two appearances, with the latest being a loss to the New York Yankees on July 4.

Carrasco has never faced the Dodgers before.

Scherzer is 12-5 with a 2.70 ERA in his career against the Mets.

The Mets have bumped the red-hot Michael Conforto, who has seven hits in his last 18 at-bats, up to the two-hole to try and generate more offense.

Trea Turner is 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI’s against Carrasco and is one of the few Dodgers who has experience against him.

Conforto is 12 for 35 with a double, four home runs and five RBI’s in his career against Scherzer.

This is the final game of the Mets’ current six-game homestand. They are 3-2 over the first five games.

