A curious lineup decision from the New York Mets (59-56) cost them dearly last night. Manager Luis Rojas sent out a lineup that benched three of the team’s top hitters in order to gain a platoon advantage against Julio Urias, but the move backfired as the Mets couldn’t get going early in a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers (70-46). The Mets will look to even up their series with the Dodgers tonight with a more regular lineup in the mix. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (7-7, 3.89 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Walker had a quality start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, giving up six runs in three innings of work, but was stuck with a tough loss due to a lack of run support. The Dodgers will counter with righty Walker Buehler (12-2, 2.13 ERA), who is a legitimate candidate for the National League Cy Young Award now that Jacob deGrom could miss upwards of two months with forearm inflammation. Buehler dominated the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, giving up one run in six innings of work to pick up his 12th win of the year.

Walker is 3-1 with a 4.67 ERA in seven career starts against the Dodgers.

Buehler has a 6.30 ERA in two starts against the Mets, both of which came during the 2019 season.

Jeff McNeil, Dominic Smith and Michael Conforto are all back in the starting lineup at their usual defensive positions. McNeil will hit second, Smith will bat cleanup and Conforto will hit fifth.

Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager, Albert Pujols and Max Muncy have all homered against Walker in the past.

Pete Alonso is 2 for 5 with two home runs and four RBI’s against Buehler.

