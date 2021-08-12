Rain scuttled the plans of the New York Mets (57-55) and Washington Nationals (50-63) for a second straight day on Wednesday. The teams were able to complete Tuesday’s suspended game, which resulted in an 8-7 Mets win, but rain wiped out the regularly scheduled night game. The two teams will make it up today as part of a single-admission doubleheader. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. at Citi Field while Game 2 will begin roughly 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (7-11, 2.83 ERA) is set to start Game 1 for the Mets. Stroman lasted five innings against the Phillies on Friday, allowing two runs, but was stuck with a third straight loss due to a lack of run support. The Nationals will counter with lefty Sean Nolin (3-3, 3.72 ERA across two minor league levels), his first big league appearance since he was a member of the Oakland A’s in 2015.

Game 2 will see righty Trevor Williams (4-2, 5.06 ERA) make his Mets’ debut after being acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline. Williams’ last big league start came as a member of the Cubs on July 25 when he tossed 6.1 shutout innings to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Nationals will counter with righty Erick Fedde (4-8, 5.15 ERA). Fedde was hit hard by the Atlanta Braves last Friday, giving up five runs (four earned) in 4.2 innings pitched to suffer his eighth loss of the year.

Pre-Game Notes:

Both games will be scheduled for seven innings as part of the 2021 health and safety rules.

This will be the 12th doubleheader of the season for the Mets. They are 13-9 in doubleheader games this season and have secured at least a split in each of their previous 12 twin bills, including in their last one against the Atlanta Braves on July 26.

This is the fifth doubleheader of the season for the Nationals, who are 3-7 in doubleheader games this season and split their last doubleheader with the Phillies on July 29.

Stroman faced the Nationals in New York on April 24, giving up five runs (four earned) in four innings to suffer his first loss of the season.

Nolin has never faced the Mets before.

Fedde is 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.

Williams faced the Nationals on May 20, giving up two runs in 4.2 innings of work in a game the Cubs won 5-2.

Javier Baez (lower back tightness) is still out of the Mets’ lineup for Game 1. Jonathan Villar will start again at shortstop and bat sixth.

Soto is 2 for 3 with a double, a home run and two RBI’s against Stroman.

Active Nationals’ hitters are 11 for 31 (.483) and an 1.186 OPS against Stroman.

Michael Conforto (4 for 9, HR, 3 RBI) and Jeff McNeil (5 for 8, 2B, RBI) have good numbers against Fedde.

