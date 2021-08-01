In what has become typical fashion for the New York Mets (55-48) this year, they simply found a way to win a game it looked like they were clearly going to lose. Dominic Smith tied the game with an RBI single off of Sean Doolittle in the bottom of the ninth inning before Brandon Drury delivered the game-winning hit in the tenth to help the Mets walk off with a 5-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds (55-50). The two teams have now split the first two games of this weekend set and will look to secure a series victory by winning the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (7-9, 2.63 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Stroman pitched well against the Atlanta Braves on Monday, giving up two runs in five innings of work, but was stuck with a tough loss when the Mets were shut out. The Reds will counter with rookie righty Vladimir Gutierrez (5-3, 4.75 ERA). Gutierrez earned his fifth victory of the year on Tuesday, holding the Chicago Cubs to two runs in 6.1 innings of work.

Stroman faced the Reds in Cincinnati on July 21, allowing one hit over eight shutout innings to pick up his seventh win of the season.

Gutierrez was hit hard by the Mets on July 19, giving up six runs in four innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets rallied to win 15-11 in 11 innings.

Brandon Nimmo (hamstring) is still out of the Mets’ starting lineup. Kevin Pillar will start in center field again and bat seventh.

Michael Conforto is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting last night off. He will bat fifth and play right field.

Drury will stay in the lineup today at third base and bat sixth.

Tyler Naquin is 8 for 17 with a double and two RBI’s against Stroman.

Conforto, Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil all homered against Gutierrez in Cincinnati on July 21.

This is the final game of the regular season between the Mets and Reds. The Mets have won three of the first five meetings and can win the season series by picking up a victory this afternoon.

This is the final game of the Mets’ season-high 11-game homestand. The Mets are 5-5 over the first 10 games.

