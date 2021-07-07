The New York Mets (45-37) continued their magic in doubleheaders as they picked up a thrilling 4-3 walk-off win against the Milwaukee Brewers (51-36) in eight innings. Jose Peraza came through in the clutch again for the Mets, tying the game with a homer off of Brewers’ closer Josh Hader, and Jeff McNeil came through with the game-winning two-run single in the bottom of the eighth. The Mets will look to complete a sweep of the doubleheader and their series with the Brewers tonight. First pitch for Game 2 of the twin bill is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Robert Stock (0-1, 11.25 ERA) will make his Mets’ debut as their starter. Stock last pitched in the majors against the Mets on June 16, giving up five runs in four innings to suffer the loss for the Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee will counter with lefty Brett Anderson (2-5, 4.69 ERA), who will be activated off the injured list after missing the past two weeks with a bone bruise in his right knee. Anderson last pitched on June 21, allowing three runs in 1.1 innings of work to suffer his fifth loss of the season against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Tonight’s game will be scheduled for seven innings as part of the 2021 health and safety rules.

Stock has faced the Brewers once before, tossing a scoreless inning of relief against them in 2018 as a member of the San Diego Padres.

Anderson has never faced the Mets in a regular-season game but started against them in Game 3 of the 2015 National League Division Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up six runs in three innings to suffer the loss.

Right-hander Nick Tropeano has been recalled from AAA Syracuse to serve as the 27th man for the Mets in today’s doubleheader.

Brandon Nimmo and McNeil will get the night game off against the lefty Anderson. Kevin Pillar will start in center field and hit seventh while Peraza mans second base and bats eighth.

Jonathan Villar, who sat out the opener, is starting at third base tonight and will bat leadoff.

Peraza (4 for 4, 2 RBI) and Kevin Pillar (3 for 6, 2 2B, RBI) have good numbers against Anderson.

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: 7/7/21 Game Preview: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets, Game 2