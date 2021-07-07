Despite their best efforts, the New York Mets (44-37) couldn’t get the weather to cooperate last night. Persistent rain washed out their scheduled game with the Milwaukee Brewers (51-35), leading to a split doubleheader today. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Jacob deGrom (7-2, 0.95 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. deGrom gave up three earned runs against the Atlanta Braves last Thursday, the most he has allowed in a game all season, but still managed to go seven innings and struck out 14 in the process of a no-decision. The Mets ended up losing that game 4-3 in walk-off fashion. Milwaukee will counter with righty Corbin Burnes (4-4, 2.41 ERA), a newly minted All-Star. Burnes dominated the Pittsburgh Pirates last Thursday, allowing one run in 7.1 innings of work to pick up his fourth win of the season.

This game is the makeup of last night’s rainout.

Each contest of the doubleheader is scheduled for seven innings as part of the 2021 health and safety rules.

This is the Mets’ ninth doubleheader of the season. They are 10-6 in seven-inning games this season and have secured at least a split in each of their eight doubleheaders to date.

This is just the second doubleheader of the season for the Brewers. They swept their only previous twin bill against the Washington Nationals back in May.

deGrom is 3-3 with a 4.80 ERA in eight career starts against the Brewers.

Burnes has made one career appearance against the Mets, tossing 2.1 innings of scoreless relief back in 2019.

Tomas Nido will catch deGrom in Game 1 and bat eighth.

Christian Yelich is batting .441 (15 for 34) with two doubles and four RBI’s lifetime against deGrom.

