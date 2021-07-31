The best news of Friday for the New York Mets (54-48) came in the form of a trade. The Mets landed Javier Baez from the Chicago Cubs to bolster their lineup but he didn’t arrive in New York on time to help avoid a 6-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds (55-49). The good news is that Baez arrived in Queens today and is in the lineup tonight as the Mets look to even up their weekend set with the Reds. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Left-hander Rich Hill (6-4, 3.95 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Hill pitched well in his Mets’ debut on Sunday, giving up three runs in 5+ innings of work against the Toronto Blue Jays, but was not a factor in the decision as the Mets rallied for a 5-4 win after his departure. The Reds will counter with lefty Wade Miley (8-4, 2.86 ERA) to complete the matchup of southpaws. Miley couldn’t get out of the fifth inning against the Cubs on Monday, giving up three runs in 4.1 innings, but was not a factor in the decision. Cincinnati ended up losing that game 6-5.

Hill is 5-3 with a 3.18 ERA in 13 career appearances, including 11 starts, against the Reds.

Miley faced the Mets in Cincinnati on July 20, allowing one run in 6.1 innings to pick up his eighth win of the year.

The Mets are just 4-12 in their last 16 games against a left-handed starter, a trend they hope Baez can reverse.

Brandon Nimmo is out of the lineup after feeling a pinch in his hamstring on a diving catch in the ninth inning last night. Kevin Pillar will start in center field and bat seventh.

Baez is starting at shortstop in his Mets’ debut and will bat cleanup.

Michael Conforto, who is hitting just .121 against left-handed pitchers this season, will get the night off. Brandon Drury will start in right field and bat eighth.

Anthony Banda was designated for assignment to make room for Baez on the active roster.

Pillar (9 for 27, 2B, HR, 2 RBI), James McCann (5 for 13, 2B, RBI) and Pete Alonso (2 for 3, HR, RBI) have done well against Miley in the past.

Eugenio Suarez is 3 for 7 with a homer and two RBI’s against Hill.

This is the Mets’ final game in the month of July. The Mets are 13-13 in 26 July games so far.

